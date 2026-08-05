A photograph of the Hiroshima Peace Memorial (Genbaku Dome). Originally, the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall before the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945. Image source: Flickr

There is no macabre, ghoulish, or shocking intention to Hiroshima’s Peace Park and Museum. This is not a tomb of pitiful sorrow. There is only a desire for peace and an eagerness to get on with the struggle and art of life.

Some years ago, as I was writing the early chapters of my doctorate, my supervisor cautioned me, ‘do not write Oliphant as hagiography’. I had to look up the word ‘hagiography’: writing of the lives of saints. I had found myself guilty of what many early career historians do—writing only the goodness and light of a biography and leaving the shadows unlit. My subject matter, the Australian physicist Sir Mark Oliphant was, after all, full of light spaces. As an advocate for peace, Oliphant dedicated much of his post-war career to imploring political leaders to abolish atomic weaponry.

Sir Mark Oliphant, during his 1941 trip to Berkeley, where he met with Oppenheimer and Lawrence. Image source: Donald Cooksey/Public domain/ ABC News

Yet Oliphant was an early curator of British A-bomb secrets, and when frustrated at the lack of action, he blurted them out to the Americans, Robert Oppenheimer and Ernest Lawrence, in an egotistical imploration for collaboration.

In early 2024, I visited Hiroshima to see if I could spot the ghost of Oliphant and other scientists. Were those savants who strung the bow of mass destruction remembered in a Strangelovian sense—as the mad-scientist archetype with a goal for technological advancement without moral fortitude? Or had their messages of peace been curated, in the museum, along with their creation of the world’s most destructive weapon? Could my search for scientists’ motivation assist me in reconciling my reflective horror at nearly writing hagiography? Or perhaps thirdly, their contribution is not remembered at all? Perhaps, in this place of all places, atomic fire may have removed their sometimes self-serving impregnation of technology and left only trauma and charred remains of those that suffered?

Just the name ‘Hiroshima’ is burdened with such meanings of destruction, death, and suffering. Hiroshima draws tourists keen to learn, but is also a lighthouse for atomic historians and artists being called to the delta of the Motoyasu River, to stand beneath the atomic age’s violent ground zero.

Travelling by tram along Aioi Street felt a little like heading east down St Kilda Road in Melbourne, where the electric trams have endured for over 100 years. Some 108 out of 123 streetcars were damaged or destroyed by the atomic blast, yet three of them are still in use despite being damaged by the atomic bomb. Hibaku (literally meaning ‘bombed’) is sacred terminology. There are ‘hibaku’ trees, buildings, bridges, as well as trams. And those humans that survived are ‘Hibaku-sha’ and carry—or carried—the depredation from August 1945.

A tram travelling past the Genbaku Dome. Image source: Werner Rolli

Alighting the tram at the Genbuku Dome, the Peace Memorial Park is laid out in not too dissimilar fashion to Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance on St Kilda Road, with alignment of the shrine and the eternal flame along a grand boulevard lined with trees.

Solemn congregations convene silently.

Yet in Hiroshima, the shrine does not contain the tomb of a solitary unknown soldier. There is a crypt, though, but no bones are inside. This is a love-letterbox and contains the names of all those who died on 6 August 1945, and all the Hibakusha who subsequently died. As of 2024, there are over 330,000 names inside the tomb, with a dwindling number of new names posted—of the recently deceased Hibakusha—every August.

Nor is the flame that burns here ‘eternal’. The city has vowed to extinguish the flame when the last of the world’s nuclear weapons are dismantled. This place is less a museum of death, but rather a museum of memories of the past and hope for a future. Images of the charred, scarred, and scared are sacred reverence—placed sensitively to provide dignity to the subject rather than to horrify the observer.

Even the ghostly shadow on the transposed step, of where a person once sat before being vaporised, feels like a ‘still-life’ of an everyday moment.

The eternally burning Peace Flame in front of the Peace Arch in Hiroshima. Image source: TRANSCEND Media Services

There are some Hibakusha who once volunteered here, but most are now too old, beyond their end. Yet children of Hibakusha are everywhere and talk of the sadness and trauma.

Just outside the park, my guide escorted me to the hibaku shell of the Honkawa Elementary School. Originally built in the 1870s (inside a Buddhist shrine before being reconstructed in concrete in the 1920s), this school was only 400m from the hypocentre of the explosion and bore the full force of the 7000 °C blast. Twelve teachers and 400 children died at that moment. Yet one girl, Kiyoko Imori, was tardily putting on her shoes, aiming to catch up to the outside throng of classmates. Kiyoki survived, grew up, and lived into her eighties.

When I arrived at the relic of the school, which is now its own small museum, it was silent in the mid-afternoon. I rang the intercom, and a guard let me in. I was surprised at the security, as all other sites were freely open. Why was this one locked? And then the school bell rang, and the chattering children, slinging their school bags, spilled into the schoolyard. It felt illusory to see such life and mind-walk this history back to a similar imagined scene some eighty years ago. Shoes on, head outside.

Indeed, Honkawa reopened in 1946, less than six months after its near entire enrolment was killed. To me, these children—alive, smiling, laughing—were the most poignant scene of my time in Hiroshima, and illustrative of the hope of all people who have suffered the indiscriminate nature of war.

Memorial at Honkawa Elementary School. Photograph source: Darren Holden

I was aghast at the potential hagiography of scientists and my early risk of writing one. Despite their personal protestations for peace, they were complicit, surely, in this massacre and misery.

Oliphant, on resigning his commission to the Manhattan Project in early 1945, wrote to Lawrence:

Although war has brought the opportunity to do these things, and although the immediate results will be incalculable destruction, we know that in the ultimate analysis, this aspect will be overshadowed by the benefits wrought for mankind.

‘Incalculable destruction’ and ‘benefits wrought for mankind’ in the same sentence. Clearly, Oliphant knew, despite his peaceful nature, that he had accepted the fact that the Americans would ultimately use the bomb.

The advent of atomic weaponry and its experimental use on the people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, followed by the more than 2000 other ‘experiments’, has cocooned the planet in a radioactive shell. The other ‘incalculable’ is those people quietly going about their daily love, life, and work who unknowingly, with or without direct witness to atomic fission, absorbed this silent energy and suffer cancer, birth defects, or other ailments from atomic tests.

The ‘benefits wrought for mankind’ are overshadowed by the bomb, and not the other way round as Oliphant predicted. The debated use of atomic energy and the use of medical radiation all lie under a pall draped over two Japanese cities and then stretched again around our planet.

In Hiroshima, I did not find any signs of Oliphant. Indeed, prideful Americans have gladly taken the rap and the British Mission to the Manhattan Project (which included Australians) seemed to have gotten off scot-free in the peace museum.

There is no macabre, ghoulish, or shocking intention to Hiroshima’s Peace Park and Museum. This is not a tomb of pitiful sorrow. There is only a desire for peace and an eagerness to get on with the struggle and art of life. The children, descendants of Hibaku-sha, riding the hibaku trams to Hibaku Honkawa School, carry this history with them in their satchels. Perhaps they think of Kiyoko, as they put on their sandals, to dally a while is not such a terrible thing.

About the author

Dr. Darren Holden is a historian, geoscientist, and postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Notre Dame Australia.