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Niemoller's Ghost's avatar
Niemoller's Ghost
4h

私は、心に優しさと希望を保ち続けている、非常に残酷な生存者たちが示した善意を敬います。

I honor the goodness demonstrated by survivors of great cruelty who manage to keep kindness and hope still in their hearts.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
2h

Another Zionist planned event

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