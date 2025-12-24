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Scarred, Scared and Sacred— a hagiographer finds peace in Hiroshima
By Darren Holden
13 hrs ago
•
ICAN Australia
10
4
June 2026
Australia's Secret Embrace of U.S. Nuclear Planning
By Jesse Boylan
Jun 12
•
ICAN Australia
14
4
2
May 2026
Nuclear powers are expanding their arsenals instead of disarming. Australia doesn’t have to be complicit in this
By Tilman Ruff
May 26
•
ICAN Australia
19
2
4
A new nuclear arms race is accelerating. There’s only one way to stop it
By Tilman Ruff
May 5
•
ICAN Australia
9
1
3
April 2026
Ode to a Compassionate Warrior
On Anzac Day, journalist Martin Flanagan reflects on Tom Uren's life and legacy.
Apr 24
20
5
5
March 2026
Too Quick to Support Force, Too Slow to Grow Peace
By Tara Gutman
Mar 3
•
ICAN Australia
30
5
8
The World Is Drifting Back Towards Unconstrained Nuclear Danger
By Marianne Hanson
Mar 2
•
ICAN Australia
14
1
February 2026
The only remaining US-Russia nuclear treaty expires this week. Could a new arms race soon accelerate?
By Tilman Ruff, Honorary Principal Fellow, School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Feb 2
•
ICAN Australia
14
December 2025
Finding Passion in Advocacy: From Melbourne to Hiroshima
By Imogen Sumbar
Dec 24, 2025
•
Imogen Sumbar
12
2
1
Memory as Resistance: Why Hibakusha Testimonies Matter for Nuclear Justice Today
By Monalisa Hazarika
Dec 18, 2025
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ICAN Australia
and
Monalisa Hazarika
13
2
The ‘Nuclearity’ of the Marshall Islands, and the Threat of US Testing
By Bea Paduano
Dec 9, 2025
•
ICAN Australia
and
Bea Paduano
16
5
November 2025
A House of Dynamite: should we be worried?
Academy Award winning director Kathryn Bigelow's new film reminds us that nuclear weapons cannot keep us ‘safe’ indefinitely.
Nov 11, 2025
•
ICAN Australia
14
1
3
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